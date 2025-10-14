The Chicago Bears are coming off a come-from-behind win against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift, and their elite defense showed up in a big way to put the Bears in a good position, 3-2 on the season. Troy Aikman did not seem to be a fan of Williams during the broadcast.

Head coach Ben Johnson has propelled his team to a winning record after losses against the Minnesota Vikings and his former squad, the Detroit Lions.

Johnson was praising his rush defense after the win against the Commanders. They stepped up in a big way and did not let the Commanders control the game from the ground.

“I can't say enough good things about TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds and their ability to fill those gaps in a hurry. I thought those two played a really, really strong game.”

TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edwards ended with a combined 22 tackles in the win, leading the team. Edmunds had 13 total tackles and four solo. Edwards had nine tackles and four solo tackles. Edwards returned to action for the first time since the loss against the Lions. He was a big part of the win in his return. “Croskey-Merritt averaged 3.6 ypc with a long of 11 yards.”

Edmunds has been one of the more consistent tacklers since he entered the league. He now has 29 solo tackles on the season, which has given the defense a big boost.

Other players on that side of the ball that have played well include Kevin Byard III, Gervon Dexter Sr, and Montez Sweat. These playmakers are forcing opposing players to be perfect to get past them.

Up next for the Bears will be at home against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. They have a real shot at going 4-2. If that is the case, then there will be three teams in the NFC North with at least four wins, and then the Vikings are not far behind with a 3-2 record as well. This will be the best division in football once again.