The Chicago Bears celebrated a dramatic 25–24 win over the Washington Commanders, with Jake Moody’s heroics sealing the victory. However, the good news quickly turned somber. Moments after the victory, Bears medical staff loaded DJ Moore into an ambulance and sent him to a local hospital. He stayed in the D.C. area for precautionary medical attention.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Moore went to a nearby hospital for evaluation and will stay there overnight. Meanwhile, Chicagobears.com reporter Larry Mayer said the team plans to update Moore’s condition by Monday. The Bears haven’t released details on the severity of his issue, but they emphasized that the move was strictly precautionary.

Earlier in the game, Moore showed visible discomfort in the second quarter after taking a hit to his midsection. Even so, he finished the contest strong. He once again anchored the Bears' offense with three catches for 42 yards and two rushes for 10 yards. He stayed on the field for nearly every snap, missing only the final kneel-down before Jake Moody’s game-winning field goal.

That last drive showed his toughness as he played through clear pain. The Bears-Commanders matchup ended with the road team pulling out a narrow win, but attention quickly shifted from the celebration to the health of one of their most important players.

All season long, Moore has remained one of the Bears’ most reliable receivers, providing steady production and experience alongside standout Rome Odunze in a developing offense. As the Bears prepare to return home, they now turn their focus to Moore’s recovery. The team continues to monitor his condition closely as he remains under observation overnight.

For now, Chicago can only hope its star receiver’s evaluation brings good news. Will DJ Moore recover in time to take the field next week, or will the Bears need to adjust without one of their most trusted targets?