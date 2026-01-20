In the aftermath of the Chicago Bears’ tight 20-17 Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the frozen winds of Soldier Field reignited a long-simmering debate about the franchise’s future home. Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher didn’t hesitate to weigh in. He blasted the idea of the Bears abandoning outdoor football for an indoor stadium. Speaking on a national sports talk show, Urlacher was blunt.

“No one wants to go there in the winter. It’s cold as hell,” he said.

"No one wants to go there in the winter. It's cold as hell… Our fans love it."@BUrlacher54 is not a fan of the Bears' plans to move indoors. pic.twitter.com/hhUmsqVQOd — Jim Rome (@jimrome) January 19, 2026

But for the longtime defensive anchor, that discomfort is precisely the point.

“Our fans love it,” he added, framing Chicago’s brutal conditions as both identity and advantage.

That sentiment aligns neatly with how the Bears’ 2025 season unfolded. Under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, Chicago rebounded from an 0-2 start to finish 11-6. They captured their first NFC North title since 2018. Quarterback Caleb Williams delivered a breakout campaign. He set franchise records for passing yards and touchdowns. At the same time, a takeaway-hungry defense powered a postseason run that included a historic Wild Card comeback in freezing temperatures. That victory sent Chicago to the Divisional Round, though they fell short in overtime against the Rams.

Yet even as the Bears showed a lot of promise, uncertainty now looms. Team president Kevin Warren confirmed in December that the franchise is exploring stadium options beyond Illinois. This includes northwest Indiana. The city of Gary has unveiled conceptual renderings for a domed stadium district near the I-80/I-94 corridor. Meanwhile, Hammond and Wolf Lake remain in the mix. No decision is imminent. However, Urlacher’s message was unmistakable. For him, Bears football belongs in the cold, where discomfort becomes culture and winter remains part of the intimidation factor.