As the Chicago Bears went through a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday night, 20-17, it marked the end of what was a relatively successful season for the franchise. Despite the playoff elimination from the Bears, star quarterback Caleb Williams would shout out to the fanbase that has been waiting a long time for a team worth rooting for.

While the Chicago fanbase is no doubt a rowdy one, the team didn't boo when the team lost in overtime; they gave their team a rousing ovation, something that stuck with Williams.

“You lose that game, and the fans stand up and cheer and roar — in a tough moment, it goes a long way,” Williams said, according to Kevin Fishbain, after throwing for 257 yards to go along with two touchdowns and three picks.

Still, it was a frustrating loss for the Bears after the team once again came back from a seven-point deficit with under two minutes left, this time off a miraculous play with Williams completing a bonkers pass to Cole Kmet in the endzone to tie the game.

Caleb Williams to Cole Kmet

THROW OF THE YEAR 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BOeOYZD9yW — Mannie. (@PremierVee) January 19, 2026

Caleb Williams on the “fire” inside the Bears after playoff loss

Despite the miracle touchdown from the Bears quarterback in Williams, the overtime period would see the team have a chance after the defense stopped the Rams on the first drive. However, a Williams pick would give Los Angeles back the ball and lead to the game-winning drive, as the quarterback spoke about how he feels after the loss and preparing for next season.

“It's a frustration. It's a fire,” Williams said, via NFL.com. “Those are the two words that I'd go with. I'm excited, though, also. Obviously, not happy about the outcome…but that's over with, and I can't go back and change it. Going to go back and watch, figure out how I can be better for the near future, and help this organization get to where we want to be.”

“Got to go and watch some film and talk to Coach, and then from there, just work on accuracy, work on my feet in the offseason,” Williams continued. “It's get with the receivers and work with them and things like that throughout the offseason so that we're on the same page…”

Chicago will have aspirations heading into next season, led by Williams and coach Ben Johnson.