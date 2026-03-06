One of the staples of the Chicago Bears' defense is headed towards free agency. With a big offseason ahead of them, the Bears have decided to release linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds, who recorded 900 tackles over the course of his career, will now be free to choose a team in free agency.

“Bears are releasing former Pro-Bowl LB Tremaine Edmunds, per sources,” Adam Schefter reported. “Edmunds has been a full-time starter in each of his eight NFL seasons, and he now will become a free agent with 900 tackles on his resume.”

Edmunds signed with the Bears during the 2023 season after five years with the Buffalo Bills. During his time in Chicago, Edmunds recorded 335 total tackles (190 solo), nine interceptions, two sacks, 45 passes defended, and two forced fumbles. He became an integral part of the Chicago defense.

With a new defensive coordinator, though, Edmunds became a candidate to become a cap casualty. Edmunds still played well under Dennis Allen (112 tackles despite missing four games), but there was a sense that Allen wanted his own players. It also helped that cutting or trading Edmunds this offseason would save the Bears $15 million in much-needed cap space.

The Bears did allow Edmunds to seek a trade first earlier this offseason. When no such deal materialized, though, Chicago decided instead to let the linebacker walk and let him test free agency.

Earlier this day, the Bears also made another major move with implications on their cap space. Chicago traded wide receiver DJ Moore and a 2026 fifth-rounder to the Buffalo Bills for a 2026 second-rounder. That move also clears out more cap space for the Bears, indicating that they're gearing up for some big moves this offseason.