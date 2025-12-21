Caleb Williams pulled off his best Stephen Curry impression with a clutch touchdown pass in the Chicago Bears' matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.

Williams is going through the second season of his NFL career with the Bears. He has shown immense growth under head coach Ben Johnson, elevating the team to playoff contention as they prepared for the rivalry matchup against the Packers.

Chicago trailed 16-9 in the final minute of regulation, but following a Green Bay turnover, the Bears took control of possession. This allowed Williams to take over in the clutch, completing a six-yard pass to a wide-open Jahdae Walker to tie the game and force overtime.

JAHDAE WALKER WITH THE TOUCHDOWN 🔥 THE BEARS HAVE TIED THE GAME!

How Caleb Williams, Bears played against Packers

Those clutch plays ended up shifting the tides in the Bears' favor. Caleb Williams pulled off a miraculous 46-yard throw to DJ Moore for the game-winning score in the 22-16 win over the Packers.

Chicago trailed 16-6 midway through the fourth quarter. However, Green Bay was unable to seal the deal as the team left the door open for a Chicago rally. The Bears took full advantage, scoring the last 16 points of the night.

Williams channeled his best traits as his explosive plays gave the Bears a huge win over their division rival. He completed 19 passes out of 34 attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns while adding three rushes for 30 yards.

D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai had decent outings in the run game, combining for 22 carries for 108 yards, while making five receptions for 55 yards combined. Moore led the receiving attack with five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Olamide Zaccheaus came next with two receptions for 33 yards, Colston Loveland had three catches for 30 yards, while Jahdae Walker caught two passes for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Chicago improved to an 11-4 record on the season, controlling the top spot in the NFC North Division standings. They are above the Packers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings as it stands. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at second place. They are above the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers while trailing the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bears will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET.