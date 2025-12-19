The Green Bay Packers threw the first punch in Week 14. But now two weeks later, the Chicago Bears have a chance for some serious redemption.

Whoever wins the Week 16 Bears vs. Packers will hold possession of first place in the NFC North. As the playoffs get closer, that will be crucial not just positioning wise but in terms of actually make the postseason. Teams like the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers loom in the Wild Card race.

Injuries have played a big role in the 2025 rivalry thus far. Chicago was without wide receiver Rome Odunze in their first matchup. They won't have him again in Week 16, alongside Luther Burden who has also been ruled out. The Bears could see the return of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds though.

Of all the injury updates, Packers linebacker Micah Parsons' is the most jarring. A torn ACL has ruled him out for the entire season. After making such an impact in their first matchup, the game will look completely different without Parsons on the field. Let alone potentially not having running back Josh Jacobs, who hasn't practiced all week.

The injuries will be taken into consideration if you look at the full context of the game. But at the end of the day, all that will matter for both teams is who ends up with the win.

Bears looking to bounce back in Packers rematch

For Johnson, this game rings crucial for a number of reasons. Every Bears coach will be judged on how they fare against the Packers. And especially with Week 16 taking placed at Soldier Field, fans will be expecting a win in front of the home crowd.

Green Bay has dominated the rivalry recently, outside of 2024's Week 18 matchup. But the Packers rested many of their stars as they had clinched a playoff spot. This time around, the Week 16 game is a pivotal battle for both sides. There is real meaning behind the matchup. That's a testament to how far Johnson has taken the Bears in one short year.

The last time Chicago was in the playoffs came in 2020, with Matt Nagy as head coach. Even then, the Bears were swept by the Packers during the regular season. When the Bears won the division in 2018, they split the season series with the Packers. Johnson's career at large will one day looked at through ‘how did he do against Green Bay' lens. Nearly clinching a playoff spot while hurting your biggest rivals' chances would be quite the way to start off that story.

Especially since Johnson and company will be looking to avenge their first lost. There are plenty of things the franchise could learn. Most notably, the game ended when quarterback Caleb Williams threw an interception into the end zone. Surely coach and quarterback have gone over that play in film. But moreso, the Bears scored just three points in the first half. Johnson must find a way to have his offense come out more explosive.

One of the biggest matchups of Week 16, all NFL eyes will be on Bears vs. Packers. If Johnson pulls out the victory, there is no doubting that Chicago is legit now and moving into the future.