When you pull off a play that makes the best quarterback on the planet stop and tweet, you know you’ve done something special. During a snow-covered NFC Divisional Round thriller at Soldier Field, Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams sent shockwaves through the NFL with a touchdown pass that defied physics.

With the Bears trailing the Los Angeles Rams 17-10 and facing a do-or-die fourth down with under 20 seconds left, Williams found himself in a nightmare scenario. The Rams’ pass rush collapsed the pocket immediately, forcing the rookie to scramble nearly 20 yards backward to his own 40-yard line.

Just as it looked like he would take a season-ending sack, Williams uncorked a desperate heave into the back of the end zone. The ball traveled a staggering 51.2 yards in the air and somehow landed perfectly in the hands of tight end Cole Kmet.

The “bonkers” throw tied the game at 17-17 and caught the attention of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, who simply tweeted: “awesome!”