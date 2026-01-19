The Los Angeles Rams took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to an impressive drive from Matthew Stafford and the offense. However, the Chicago Bears managed to answer back thanks to a bold fourth-down touchdown play from Caleb Williams and DJ Moore.

Williams, who is 24 years old, found Moore in the back of the endzone for about a three-yard touchdown. The star wide receiver appeared to be Williams' second read on the play, making it an impressive play from the second-year quarterback. The score led to the game being tied 7-7 between the Bears and Rams.

Caleb to DJ on 4th and Goal! LARvsCHI on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/aM77X2g1iy — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

Article Continues Below

It's been an impressive season for Caleb Williams, as Chicago has been one of the most competitive teams in the league. His development has been crucial for the club's success, which can be credited to Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

The former No. 1 pick has looked like the franchise quarterback the team has needed throughout the 2025-26 campaign. He finished the regular season with 3,942 passing yards and 30 total touchdowns (27 passing, three rushing) while completing 58.1% of his pass attempts. The Bears' improvement in offensive line play has also been a major help, as Caleb Williams was only sacked 24 times this season, in comparison to 68 times in 2024-25.

As for DJ Moore, the eight-year veteran hasn't experienced the most successful season this year. One of the reasons being that Williams tends to distribute the ball to multiple players, rather than focusing on just one or two pass options. Moore entered the NFL Playoffs with 50 receptions (career-low), 682 receiving yards (career-low), and six touchdowns.