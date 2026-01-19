The Chicago Bears have sent their Divisional Round matchup with the Los Angeles Rams to overtime. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw an incredible touchdown to Cole Kmet that you're just going to have to see to believe.

NO WAY. CALEB WILLIAMS HEAVES IT ON 4TH DOWN. LARvsCHI on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/JJymsDhen2 — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

NBC color commentator Cris Collinsworth said it best. “In all my days, I've never seen anything like that.”

The Bears snapped the ball at the 14-yard line on 4th and 4. Williams did not throw the ball until he reached the 40-yard line, finding Kmet alone in the back corner of the end zone. Soldier Field went bananas, as the Bears now have a chance to go to the NFC Championship Game.

Williams played his entire sophomore season with these types of throws landing in his receiver's hands. He had a chance earlier in the quarter to tie the game, but fell short on fourth down. But a stop from the Chicago defense gave the former No. 1 overall pick another chance. He took advantage, even when it seemed like that would be impossible. The Bears' defense got another stop, giving Williams and the great running game a chance to win the game at home.

Last week, the Bears were down 21-3 at halftime against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. Williams led the incredible comeback in the second half thanks to 25 fourth-quarter points and a defensive stop at the end. It wasn't quite that dramatic against the Rams, with this touchdown being the only Chicago points of the second half.

The Rams and Bears are locked in an all-time classic to end the Divisional Round. Saturday started with a different overtime game, a Denver Broncos win over the Buffalo Bills, and now it ends with one. Can Williams finish off the comeback and send Chicago into a frenzy once again? Or will the Rams end the magic?