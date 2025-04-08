Even when the Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson as their next head coach, Jaylon Johnson knew what to expect. After all, Chicago had an underwhelming 2024 campaign.

Despite drafting rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and securing free agents, the 5-12 record didn't match the talent. While there were organizational issues, there was also an underachieving mentality many had.

However, the final four to five weeks of the season showed major promise. Still, Johnson feels the heightened expectations won't mean much without production, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Hype don’t win you no games,” said Jaylon Johnson, who famously voiced his displeasure with former head coach Matt Eberflus following the team’s Thanksgiving loss to the Lions. “I’ve been here a minute. I’ve been through the hype.

“And we don’t win no games. So, for me, if it’s not about winning, quite honestly, I don’t really care about it.”

Now, there seems to be a new culture shift in Chi-Town. After all, the new head coach was previously the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator.

His efforts helped the Lions reach the 2024 NFC championship game, in addition to the No. 1 seed in the 2025 NFL Playoffs. Although they lost, he had been on the head coaching radar for quite some time. Now, the Bears can start a new era.

Jaylon Johnson tempers the Bears' expectations

Johnson has excelled the past two seasons, making two Pro Bowls. However, his team hasn't produced many wins to go with it. With the new head coach running it back with a similar roster, the expectations are tamed.

In Johnson's rookie season, the Bears lost to the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card. Since then, the team has not reached the playoffs.

He is hoping that Chicago can squeeze into the playoffs once again. Because of that experience in his rookie season, that is where Johnson's expectations lie.

“I’ve been through it too many times, man,” Johnson said. “I’m going to get excited when we win in November. And December. And when we change some things and get into the playoffs. That’s when I’m going to get excited.”

Williams's second year, a new offensive system and a new sense of pride can be the deciding factors. Plus, with Johnson's experience in the playoffs, that will be vital for his younger teammates.

He can establish how to treat November and December, and how to prepare for the playoffs. In a tightly contested NFC North though, it will be extremely tough. After Johnson received support from Bears fans,

However, Johnson feels that expectations can be met this upcoming season.