The Chicago Bears finally looked as advertised in Ben Johnson's first win as a head coach. Chicago crushed Dallas 31-14 in a game where the Bears could do whatever they wanted on both sides of the ball. That included one incredible drive that even surprised some Bears players.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet admitted that he “blacked out” during Chicago's longest drive of the game.

“I'm not kidding, I think I blacked out after Play [No.] 8,” Kmet said. “In camp, we always did that long-drive drill [in] practice where we'd go 12 to 15 plays. That one was 19. But those are the type of things that you prep for that type of stuff in season. A little hot, a little muggy out there, so we kind of wore them down there at the end. To take the ball up for that whole third quarter was really good by us, and that's something that we should be able to carry going forward.”

Kmet is referring to Chicago's first offensive drive of the second half.

The Bears ripped off a 19-play drive, which included 11 consecutive runs, that ate up a whopping 9:54. Chicago topped the 76-yard drive off with a Caleb Williams touchdown to DJ Moore on fourth down.

This drive was Chicago's longest touchdown drive of the century measured by time and number of plays, per ESPN.

Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson shine as Bears get huge Week 3 win over Cowboys

The Bears finally unveiled an offense worthy of the name Ben Johnson.

Chicago ripped off 31 points, breaking a streak of 13 consecutive games scoring 30 or fewer points.

Bears QB Caleb Williams looked great, going 19-of-28 for 298 yards and four touchdowns. Williams praised his teammates as “guys that care” after Chicago's rough 0-2 start.

“I think we have so many guys that care,” Williams said. “It's something that Coach Johnson and I talk about. We have so many guys that care about us as teammates but also just us as winning. I know we started off 0-2, but the belief was still there, the trust was still there that I talked about. So, it's just us being able to go out there and do it and execute it. That's always what it comes down to.”

Now Chicago will look to keep their momentum rolling into next week.

Next up for the Bears is a road game against the Raiders in Week 4.