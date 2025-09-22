Dak Prescott didn't hold back on the Dallas Cowboys' struggles in the 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday evening.

Dallas has had a mixed start to the year. They competed against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles before losing 24-20, then bounced back with a 40-37 overtime win over the New York Giants.

However, they couldn't use it as momentum as Chicago got off to a strong start and never looked back. The Bears led 24-14 at halftime, as Dallas was unable to generate any offense with no points in the entire second half.

Prescott reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Jon Machota. He blasted the offensive production, knowing that the team can't win if they don't put points on the board.

“Scoring 14 points is never going to be OK. Dang sure not with this offense, this unit, the team, the players that we have. Not acceptable, not to our standard, not anywhere what we believe in and we're capable of doing,” Prescott said.

How Dak Prescott, Cowboys played against Bears

Dak Prescott is aware of the ceiling the Cowboys have on offense, which is why the blowout loss to the Bears is one they must learn and move on from.

Prescott had a tough evening despite throwing the ball frequently. He completed 31 passes out of 40 attempts for 251 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions.

The run game didn't make a big impact on the matchup as the pass offense took a bigger role. Javonte Williams finished with 10 carries for 76 yards while Miles Sanders had nine rushes or 41 yards.

Five players caught three or more passes throughout the game. Jake Ferguson shined with a career-high 13 receptions for 82 yards. George Pickens came next with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Tolbert had three receptions for 24 yards. Meanwhile, Williams provided five catches for 16 yards and Sanders caught three passes for 12 yards.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET.