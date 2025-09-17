First-year head coach Ben Johnson made his return to Detroit as the Chicago Bears squared off against the Lions in Week 2. But it was Dan Campbell that made a statement as the Lions stomped the Bears 52-21, ruining their former offensive coordinator’s homecoming.

That giant thud heard along Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon was the sound of fans collectively jumping off the Bears bandwagon. And Johnson seems to be just as fed up with the team.

After starting 0-2 in his debut season with Chicago and searching for answers, Johnson pointed to players’ preparation. “Our practice habits are yet to reflect a championship caliber team,” Johnson said, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

Ben Johnson not impressed with Bears’ preparation

In just one week, Chicago has fundamentally changed the narrative surrounding the team’s future. The fanbase transitioned from giddy optimism to concern after the Bears collapsed against the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener.

Then, after the drubbing in Detroit on Sunday, resignation kicked in for many. “Same old Bears” became the takeaway after Week 2’s embarrassing defeat.

Of course, it’s far too early to write the team off, both for this season and for the immediate future. Johnson has proven himself to be a skilled offensive coach. And it’s not abnormal to go through an adjustment period after taking over all facets of a team for the first time.

Additionally, while the 2025 Bears have talent, Johnson inherited most of the players. He simply hasn’t been in Chicago long enough to fully shape the roster to suit his preferences as a coach.

Johnson’s former boss Dan Campbell succeeded in turning around the moribund Lions. But he went 3-13 in his debut season and he didn’t reach the playoffs until his third year in Detroit.

While the Bears’ Ben Johnson era is off to a rough start, there is still reason for optimism. Despite the ugly Week 2 loss to the Lions, the coach has noticed “significant growth” in Caleb Williams.

Chicago fans likely have a less generous take on the second-year quarterback’s performance so far this season. But there are some silver lining Williams stats. Specifically, he’s shown improvement in his deep ball accuracy and placement under Johnson.

The Bears will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 and the matchup could be just what the team needs. Dallas allowed Russell Wilson to rack up a preposterous 450 passing yards and three scores on Sunday. Perhaps Williams and the Bears will be able to right the ship against the Micah Parsons-less Cowboys defense.