After the Chicago Bears climbed from last place to first in the NFC North Division, the team has become a very attractive for many of its players. Running back D'Andre Swift led the Bears with 1,087 rushing yards and averaged 4.9 yards per carry while scoring 9 rushing touchdowns. He would like to remain with the team in 2026.

“I love this group of guys.” D’Andre Swift on the 2025 season, says he hopes to return to Chicago: pic.twitter.com/l0UrFvo3nm — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) February 5, 2026

Swift has been with the Bears in his last 2 seasons and he has also played with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. He signed a 3-year, $24 million contract with the Bears prior to the 2024 season, so he has one more season left on his deal. However, there is an out in his contract for the 2026 season.

Article Continues Below

He spoke with reporters on Radio Row at the Super Bowl in San Francisco Thursday, and he expressed his desire to stay with the Bears. “That's what I hope will happen,” Swift said. “I've done what I can to help the team but it's out of my control at this point. Yes, it is my desire to stay with the Bears.”

In addition to pointing out how much he wanted to stay with the Bears, Swift pointed out what a wonderful season it was for the team and its players. He pointed to the ability the team had at coming back in games and winning in the late stages of the 4th quarter and overtime on multiple occasions, and how enjoyable that was to play under those conditions.

Swift was a second-round draft pick for the Lions in 2020. He spent 3 years in Detroit before he moved on to the Eagles and then to the Bears.