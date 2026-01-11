The stars are out in Chicago! The Chicago Bears are hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2019, and their opponent is an all-too-familiar face for the franchise. The Bears are taking on the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the playoff. A momentous game deserves all the stars, and they're coming out to watch.

For starters, acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee attended the Bears-Packers game.

Spike Lee in the house! GBvsCHI – 8pm ET on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus

Lee isn't a strong fan of the Bears, or of any NFL team for that matter. A New York fan by heart, the filmmaker doesn't seem to be rooting for one team in particular. However, another star who attended the game is likely rooting for the Bears, Jake Connelly, who plays Derek in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Jake Connelly aka Delightful Derek is in the house 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gRZ6jK04wQ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 11, 2026

The Bears earned the second seed in the NFC after finishing the season with an 11-6 record and winning the NFC North. First-time head coach Ben Johnson has helped unlock the team's full potential, building one of the better offenses in the league from a unit that struggled last season. That, coupled with Caleb Williams' improvement over the course of the season, has led Chicago back to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Chicago's Soldier Field will be hosting a bitter rival in the Green Bay Packers. The Bears have been tormented by the Packers for most of their franchise history. The good thing going for Chicago is that they beat Green Bay in their last matchup in Week 16. However, against a healthier Green Bay, the Bears find themselves down 14-3 in the middle of the second quarter.