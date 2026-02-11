The Chicago Bears are entering a critical offseason following a heart-wrenching overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. While the team celebrated an 11-6 record and an NFC North title in Ben Johnson's first year as head coach, the season ended on a sour note when a miscommunication between Caleb Williams and DJ Moore led to a game-deciding interception. Despite everything, Moore expressed his desire to remain in Chicago during his exit meetings, even after a regular season where his production dipped to a career-low 682 yards.

However, with Moore set to carry a roster-high $28.5 million cap hit in 2026, speculation regarding a potential trade has intensified, with teams like the Bills, Raiders, and Titans being mentioned as logical destinations.

Bears icon Devin Hester recently shared his thoughts on the situation, offering advice to the front office regarding the importance of veteran presence.

Speaking to Hard Rock, Hester stated, “I don’t know what’s going on with DJ Moore and his situation. I’m hearing a lot of trade rumors. I don’t know how true that is. I like the young receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, but you always want a veteran guy like DJ in there too.”

Hester continued by outlining a contingency plan should the team move on:

“So, if we can keep DJ, that’s a plus. If not, we need to find another veteran receiver who has at least seven or eight years of experience to bring into the room. Hopefully, they can keep DJ, though.”

The decision for General Manager Ryan Poles carries significant financial implications.

Trading Moore after June 1 could free up as much as $24.5 million in cap space, providing significant flexibility for a roster that already features young talents like Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III.

While Moore’s statistical output took a back seat to rookie tight end Colston Loveland this past season, his experience remains a valuable asset for Caleb Williams' development.

The Bears are preparing for 2026, but they must weigh whether the salary relief of a trade outweighs the veteran leadership and stability Moore brings to a locker room aiming for a deeper playoff run.