The Chicago Bears suffered a crushing defeat during the Divisional Round. Chicago lost 20-17 in an overtime thriller with Los Angeles on Sunday that had fans on a roller coaster of emotions. The Bears forced overtime thanks to a heroic touchdown pass by Caleb Williams with less than a minute left in regulation.

Unfortunately, the Bears ended up losing in overtime after an interception erased their chances of attempting a game-winning field goal.

Williams hurled a pass intended for DJ Moore, but the veteran receiver seemingly screwed up the route and cost Chicago the game. That has some speculation about Moore eventually being traded this offseason.

If that happens, it should be a defendable decision. Not just because of one play during the playoffs.

Moore weirdly took a step back during the 2025 season. He only managed 50 receptions for 682 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season. That is the fewest receiving yards of Moore's career, even lower than his 788 yards from his rookie season.

One could argue that he had more competition than ever with Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, and Colston Loveland taking on huge roles. But at the end of the day, it seems like Moore was not a priority anymore.

Ultimately the Bears could save $16.5 million by trading Moore, which makes it at least worth considering.

Would Chicago actually trade Moore? And if so, what would be a few good landing spots for him?

Below we will explore three of the top trade destinations for DJ Moore if the Bears decide to trade him this offseason.

I'm limiting myself to AFC teams so that Moore does not end up in the same conference as the Bears.

Could the Bills add DJ Moore as another weapon for Josh Allen?

The Bills had a disappointing playoff loss just like the Bears. But the difference is that it forced Buffalo to fire head coach Sean McDermott.

Now the Bills are searching for a new head coach and they should feel a sense of urgency this offseason. Could adding a veteran receiver like DJ Moore help improve their offense?

Buffalo's depth chart at wide receiver looks pretty rough behind Khalil Shakir. Keon Coleman has not worked out, and the rest of Buffalo's receivers are short-term options.

The Bills would gain a legit WR1 by adding Moore. That one addition could help open up the offense and take pressure off Josh Allen, James Cooks, and the rest of the unit.

But could the Bills afford it?

Buffalo is currently $11.61 million over the salary cap. Adding $24 million for Moore is still technically possible, but would limit the team's flexibility to improve in other areas.

Perhaps a series of salary cap gymnastics and roster moves could make this a possibility.

The Raiders may want a veteran wide receiver to pair with a rookie quarterback

It is widely assumed that the Raiders will take Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Mendoza is arguably the only first-round caliber quarterback in this year's draft and Las Vegas has a huge need at the position. It just makes too much sense.

The Raiders could be wise to add a veteran like Moore to help Mendoza during his rookie season.

Las Vegas has Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton Jr. to build around at receiver. No offense to them, but that is a terrible group.

Moore would give the Raiders a great starting receiver again, which could help keep opposing defenses honest. No more selling out to stop Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers.

Unlike Buffalo, Las Vegas has plenty of cap space to absorb Moore's contract. They are projected to have $82.45 million in cap space to work with this offseason.

The Raiders currently have 10 selections in the draft. It would not hurt them at all to shed a fourth-round pick for a veteran like Moore.

Raiders GM John Spytek should keep Moore on his radar this offseason.

DJ Moore could be the top wide receiver for the Titans

Finally there's the Titans.

Tennessee is entering a new era with head coach Robert Saleh. The roster needs plenty of help, as QB Cam Ward and DT Jeffery Simmons are seemingly the only valuable pieces.

The Titans have few established players at receiver headed into the offseason. Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike showed some promise, but neither is a top receiver. Meanwhile, Calvin Ridley could easily be a cut candidate at the start of a new regime.

All of this makes someone like Moore a tempting trade target.

Tennessee has $93.51 million in cap space this offseason and that balloons out in future seasons. Adding Moore's contract would be no problem.

The Titans should not be willing to shed more than a third-round pick for Moore.

It is important to give Ward at least one primary target on offense. But whether or not the Titans want to make a move to bring in Moore is impossible to say.

Moore would be a solid acquisition for the Titans. The biggest question is whether they will want to pay future draft capital for him based on the team's rebuilding timeline.