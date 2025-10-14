The mood is good in the Windy City as the Chicago Bears won their third straight game after beating the Washington Commanders by the skin of their teeth, 25-24, on Monday.

The Bears stunned Northwest Stadium, rallying from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to grab the victory. Jake Moody was the unlikely hero as he kicked in the game-winning field goal from 38 yards in his debut with Chicago.

The Commanders had the chance to put the game away in their final drive, but Jayden Daniels fumbled the ball. Nashon Wright made the recovery to give the ball back to Chicago, setting up Moody's heroic play.

Jake Moody for the win: pic.twitter.com/Jya068q36J — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bears improved to 3-2, while the Commanders fell to 3-3.

Moody, who played for only the second time this season, went 4-of-5 for 13 points. He was waived by the San Francisco 49ers last month after appearing in their season opener. He signed with the Bears' practice squad before being activated a day before facing the Commanders.

Fans expressed their appreciation for the 25-year-old kicker.

“Call me Jake because that game was making me MOODY! Thank God, BEARS WIN!” said @RealRickyOrozco.

Article Continues Below

“Good for him and good for the Bears for giving him a chance. In saying that, I’m completely happy that we upgraded with Eddy Money and his ability to consistently hit booming kicks of beyond 50 yards with regularity,” added @AGaggleOfKids.

“JAKE FROM STATE FARM, I LOVE YOU!” posted @Bettskii.

“Give the Bears two wins for this game. Beat the Commanders and beat the refs,” wrote @Independent1964.

“So much PTSD running through my head. Thank God, he made it,” commented @BennyBetsss.

The Bears may have unlocked a new weapon in Moody.

They will go for their fourth consecutive win versus the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.