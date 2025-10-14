Jake Moody was emotional following his game-winning field goal in the Chicago Bears' 25-24 victory over the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

Moody was the Bears' starting kicker in the matchup as Cairo Santos had an injury. He was initially on the team's practice squad after the San Francisco 49ers cut him from their roster following his struggles in Week 1.

Moody heeded to Chicago's call in a difficult road matchup. He converted four of his five field-goal attempts and one extra point, making franchise history with the most successful field goals in a debut.

The kicker reflected on the performance after the game, via ESPN. He spoke to Lisa Salters as he described his emotions after celebrating with his teammates.

“It feels amazing,” Moody told Lisa Salters of the win. “To get all that support after the game from all my teammates. I got here not too long ago, but for everybody to embrace me and take me in as one of their own, it's an amazing feeling. It's always good to have a fresh start. I always believed in myself. Believed in my teammates.”

“I like to say you're only as good as your next kick, so you can't dwell on the past. You gotta move on and focus on the next kick.”

“It’s an amazing feeling.” Jake Moody with @saltersl after a THRILLING game-winning field goal 🤩 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Mj5NeDv7cY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 14, 2025

How Jake Moody, Bears played against Commanders

Jake Moody's debut with the Bears ended in style, helping them stun the Commanders on the road.

Chicago had a solid start to the game, limiting Washington's offense as they led 13-7 at halftime. However, the Commanders roared back with a 17-3 run as they led 24-16 during the fourth quarter. The Bears didn't back down as a crucial D'Andre Swift touchdown and fumble from Washington paved the way for Moody to complete the rally and secure the win.

Caleb Williams was active with his passing throughout the night. He completed 17 passes out of 29 attempts for 252 yards and a touchdown.

Swift let up the Commanders' run defense, finishing with 108 yards after 14 carries while making two catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Luther Burden III led the team in receptions with four catches for 51 yards. DJ Moore came next with three receptions for 42 yards, while Rome Odunze caught two passes for 32 yards.

The Bears will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.