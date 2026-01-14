The Chicago Bears may have just gotten a subtle but significant boost for their postseason run. Left tackle Braxton Jones has been activated from injured reserve. This gives Chicago much-needed depth up front as it looks to protect franchise quarterback Caleb Williams for the rest of the playoffs. The move comes at an ideal time, especially after starter Ozzy Trapilo was placed on injured reserve. That thinned an offensive line that has already been tested by injuries and late-season wear.

Jones hasn’t played in 12 games after dealing with a knee injury, though. Sure, he’s not expected to immediately reclaim a starting role. This is especially since Theo Benedet is projected to get the nod at left tackle. Still, Jones' return matters. Playoff football is about survival, and having an experienced tackle available provides insurance if adjustments are needed midgame. For a Bears offense built around Williams’ poise, timing, and creativity outside structure, stabilizing the edge remains a priority.

Chicago’s 2025 season has already exceeded expectations. After an 0–2 start, the Bears surged to an 11–6 record under first-year head coach Ben Johnson. They have captured their first NFC North title since 2018. The turnaround was fueled by a resilient offense, a takeaway-hungry defense, and steady growth from Williams. It culminated in a dramatic 31–27 Wild Card comeback win over Green Bay. That was Chicago’s first playoff victory since 2010.

Williams has been the engine of this renaissance. In his second season, he threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns while also leading a plethora of game-winning drives. As Chicago eyes a deeper run, even incremental help up front could make a decisive difference. Braxton Jones’ return doesn’t guarantee dominance. In January, however, depth can lead to destiny.