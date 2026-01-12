The Chicago Bears continue to defy the odds. This time, they did so in truly remarkable fashion, erasing a 21-3 deficit against the hated rival Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Caleb Williams turned on the magic in the fourth quarter, as the Bears scored 25 points in the final 13:29 of the game.

With just under two minutes left, Williams found DJ Moore for the game-winning touchdown. Soldier Field was electric, as Chicago vanquished the Packers.

But the miraculous victory did not come without a cost. In the win, the Bears lost two key players, likely for the rest of the playoffs.

In the second quarter, linebacker T.J. Edwards fractured his fibula. He rolled his ankle after stepping on Packers wide receiver Christian Watson's foot, leading to the more severe fibula injury. Edwards was carted off the field in an air cast.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Chicago lost their starting left tackle, Ozzy Trapilo, to a patella tendon injury. He is expected to miss the remainder of the playoffs, as well.

The Bears have prided themselves all year on running the football and keeping Williams upright. After a rookie season that saw the former USC quarterback sacked the most in the league, they were cut in half in 2025. Meanwhile, Chicago boasted one of the NFL's best rushing attacks behind a fantastic offensive line.

The Rams possess one of the better pass rushes in the league, led by Jared Verse. So, Ben Johnson will have to scheme something up to get help for rookie LT Theo Benedet, who is expected to start Sunday.

On the other side, Matthew Stafford is likely going to win the NFL MVP. The Rams' offense is elite, with a one-two punch at tailback (Kyren Williams, Blake Corum) and two A-level receivers in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

The Bears will have their hands full on both sides of the ball. Will the magic continue for Chicago? We'll find out on Sunday.