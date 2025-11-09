With the Chicago Bears once again trailing late, quarterback Caleb Williams was forced to don his Superman cape. But the moment didn't get too bright, as he helped lead the Bears to a 24-20 victory over the New York Giants.

Chicago looked doomed heading into the fourth quarter. But Williams only kept his foot on the gas. Its a mentality he plans to have throughout the season. Doing whatever it takes to help the team win, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

“It does build confidence,” Williams said. “It doesn't matter what happened throughout the game, we can come through as a team.”

The Bears entered the fourth trailing 17-10. Then, the Giants tacked on a field goal to take a 10-point lead with just over 10 minutes remaining. With Chicago then turning the ball over on downs, things looked doomed.

But after forcing a punt, the Bears orchestrated a nine-play, 91 yard drive. It ended with Williams finding Rome Odunze for a two-yard touchdown, cutting the lead to 20-17. After forcing another punt, Chicago had one more chance.

Williams made the most of it, driving his team into the red zone. On second-and-eight, the quarterback found the edge and scrambled in for a 17-yard touchdown. Just like that, the Bears stole a win from the jaws of defeat.

That certainly hasn't been the attitude of recent Chicago teams. The Ben Johnson-Williams combo is proving to bring more heart to the Windy City. The Bears aren't complaining about a win, but Johnson will look to have Williams put his cape away and earn a much smoother victory in Week 11.