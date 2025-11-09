The Chicago Bears are up against the New York Giants, and they're up against the weather conditions. That hasn't bothered them so far, as they've been able to execute at a decent level, but trailed 10-7 going into halftime. The offense hasn't gotten off to the best start, and it may be because they're not at full strength.

DJ Moore was seen on the sidelines at a point during the game, which raised some concern.

“DJ Moore gets up from the bench at the 2 minute warning and heads to the locker room with two trainers. Still no official injury designation from the team on Moore or Jaquan Brisker, both of whom were in the injury tent for extended time,” ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Moore has dealt with an injury earlier this year during their game against the Washington Commanders, and had to stay in DC overnight. Head coach Ben Johnson never shared how specific the injury was, but it couldn't have been that serious since he was able to come back the next week and play.

In this game against the Giants, Moore was trying to catch a pass from Caleb Williams, but it was incomplete. Moore took some time to get on his feet, and he went straight to the blue tent. He's was questionable to return to the game with a shoulder injury, but he was on the field in the third quarter.

Moore hasn't had the best season so far, as Rome Odunze has taken some of his targets. Nonetheless, the Bears have been able to make things happen on offense, and if they can get Moore going, all that would do is take them to another level.

It'll be interesting to see how the rest of the game goes for Moore if he is eventually ruled out. The Bears may be fine without him in this game, but they'll need him as the season continues.