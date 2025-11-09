The Chicago Bears earn a big 24-20 Week 10 win over the New York Giants thanks to some late-game heroics by Caleb Williams. It was another solid performance from the second-year pro, as Chicago now owns a 6-3 record.

Williams led the Bears down the field late in the fourth quarter, down 20-17. With under two minutes left in the game, the 23-year-old quarterback ran a bootleg to the left. It appeared to originally be a designed pass play. However, Caleb Williams saw an open lane and took it to the house for a 17-yard touchdown run.

CALEB WILLIAMS RUNS IT IN FROM 20 YARDS OUT TO GIVE THE BEARS THE LATE LEAD 🐻 pic.twitter.com/A1KC8R5OTw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

That score ended up being the game-winning touchdown for the Bears. Late-game heroics are seemingly becoming Williams' specialty in the NFL, as the Week 10 win was the fifth time in his career that he's led Chicago on a game-winning drive. He finished the win over the Giants with 220 passing yards, 63 rushing yards, and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) while owning a 55.5% completion percentage.

Through nine games played this season, Caleb Williams has recorded 2,136 passing yards, 246 rushing yards, and 16 total touchdowns (13 passing). He's also completed 60.7% of his pass attempts while only throwing four interceptions. Williams is currently on pace to surpass his rookie numbers by a decent margin.

The pass protection is certainly helping, as the star quarterback has not taken nearly as many sacks as he did in the 2024-25 campaign. He's only been sacked 1.5 times per game this season, while last year, it was 4.0 sacks per contest.

We'll see Caleb Williams and the Bears in action in Week 11 when they take on the Minnesota Vikings. It will be an opportunity for Chicago to remain firmly in the mix of the NFC North while simultaneously preventing a divisional rival from climbing the ranks.