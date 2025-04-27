The Chicago Bears entered the 2025 NFL Draft with momentum and unusually high expectations. General Manager Ryan Poles had already retooled the roster through free agency and trades. He provided up-and-coming quarterback Caleb Williams with a stronger supporting cast. As the bright lights of draft weekend hit, though, the Bears had a chance to further fortify their foundation. Poles and his front office made a flurry of bold and surprising picks in their pursuit of sustained contention in the NFC.

Bears' 2025 NFL Draft Needs

The Bears’ moves in free agency opened the whole board to the team in the draft, just as Poles said it would. Chicago was no longer shackled by glaring weaknesses but still had strategic needs. They need to identify a long-term solution at left tackle with Braxton Jones entering a contract year. Additionally, they needed to find a back to pair with D’Andre Swift. Of course, the Bears also wanted more disruption along the defensive line, whether on the edge or inside. Offensive line depth, defensive line juice, another running back, secondary help, and tight end were all on the shopping list. Interestingly, the Bears seemed to tick almost every box.

Here we'll try to hand out grades for every pick that the Chicago Bears made in the recent 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, No. 10: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Grade: B-

The Bears had eyes on moving up but ultimately stood pat at No. 10. That's where they chose Michigan tight end Colston Loveland over consensus top tight end Tyler Warren. It's a curious decision that raises questions. Loveland is an athletic pass-catcher with natural hands and a wide catch radius. However, Warren was considered a safer, more complete option. That said, Loveland fits into an offense that is loading up on dynamic weapons. He could eventually thrive alongside Williams. Still, the margin for error at this spot feels slim.

Round 2, No. 39: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Grade: A-

Doubling down at wide receiver after drafting Rome Odunze in the first round a year ago seemed strange at first. On the flip side, the talent and fit are undeniable. Luther Burden III is a rugged, versatile weapon. He can line up all over the formation and create after the catch—much like Deebo Samuel. Burden gives Williams another explosive option and should allow the Bears to dictate matchups. Pairing Burden with DJ Moore and Odunze gives Chicago one of the most exciting young receiver trios in the NFL.

Round 2, No. 56: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Grade: B

With the left tackle situation unsettled beyond 2025, the Bears needed to invest in the trenches. Ozzy Trapilo was their answer. Trapilo is a tough, fundamentally sound lineman with starting upside. That's even if he wasn’t universally seen as a top-60 prospect. This was slightly earlier than projected. However, offensive line depth is one of those needs you address before it becomes a crisis.

Round 2, No. 62: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Grade: B+

The Bears were aggressive in the second round. They picked again at No. 62 to land powerful defensive tackle Shemar Turner from Texas A&M. Turner's addition helps strengthen a defensive front that needed more physicality and pass-rush potential. He is a high-upside pick who could quickly carve out a rotational role with the potential to be more.

Round 4, No. 132: Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Maryland

Grade: B-

The Bears reached a bit with Ruben Hyppolite II, who was expected to go in the fifth or sixth round. However, Hyppolite’s speed, toughness, and special teams prowess could make him a worthwhile investment. Even if he never develops into a starting linebacker, Hyppolite should be a core special teamer immediately.

Round 5, No. 169: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

Grade: C+

Zah Frazier is a long, ball-hawking corner who picked off six passes last season at UTSA. He’s raw and needs refinement in his technique. That said, he has length, instincts, and a nose for the football. Fifth-round corners are often hit-or-miss. Frazier fits the mold of a developmental player who could reward patience.

Round 6, No. 195: Luke Newman, OT, Michigan

Grade: B

Poles has never hidden his belief in stockpiling offensive linemen. Luke Newman is the latest example. The Michigan product can play both guard and tackle, giving the Bears flexibility up front. Late-round linemen often stick if they bring positional versatility. Newman gives Chicago another swing at fortifying their protection unit for the long haul.

Round 7, No. 233: Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

Grade: A-

This could end up being the steal of the Bears' entire draft. Kyle Monangai rushed for over 1,200 yards at Rutgers last season. He runs with terrific balance, vision, and low-pad power. He also fits exactly what Chicago needs: a reliable, no-nonsense complement to Swift.

Final Bears Draft Grade: B

In totality, the Bears' 2025 NFL Draft haul continued an offseason-long offensive makeover while also plugging key holes on both sides of the ball. Some decisions (especially the Loveland pick) will be second-guessed for a while, but the Bears prioritized building around their young quarterback—and in today's NFL, that's a strategy worth betting on.