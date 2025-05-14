Ben Johnson will make his official debut as Chicago Bears head coach against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz. The Monday Night Football showdown to close out Week 1 will take place at Soldier Field.

This is the third game of the Bears' 2025 schedule that's now known before the full release. Chicago will host the rival Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Dec. 20, in Week 16 and will travel to Philadelphia for a Black Friday matchup against the defending champion Eagles.

Ben Johnson hopes to turn around Bears

The Bears have had just two winning seasons since losing to the Packers in the NFC Championship Game in the 2010 season, with two playoff appearances and two playoff losses. The Matt Eberflus era was a total disaster, leading to his dismissal in the middle of his third season. Chicago made a splash by hiring Johnson away from the Detroit Lions and hope he can transform young quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears have already transformed their offense under Johnson, remaking their offensive line in the offseason and adding multiple weapons for Williams in the draft, including Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III. While Williams showed promise in his rookie season, especially in the clutch, he got battered by a poor offensive line as Chicago's offense was a roller-coaster ride.

The Bears and Vikings have played plenty of Monday Night Football games in recent years, including a 30-12 Minnesota win last season. The Vikings will look different in 2025 with J.J. McCarthy under center instead of Sam Darnold, who led the team to a 14-3 record before a disastrous playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

This will be a fun way to start Ben Johnson's tenure in Chicago and will be a good test for Caleb Williams. Bears fans can't wait for the 2025 season to get underway.