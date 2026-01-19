Despite the Chicago Bears making too many mistakes in a tough Divisional Round loss, the team has a bright future. A key step is the 2026 NFL draft, and here are the Bears’ top three targets after losing to the Rams.

Chicago turned the ball over in overtime and wound up on the short end of a 20-17 decision in Sunday’s game. But Coach Ben Johnson’s roster is solid overall. The Bears just need to add the right pieces.

Among the key needs are defensive line, linebacker, and safety. The Bears must avoid the trap of adding another offensive piece in the first round. They must address that defense first.

Bears should consider Georgia LB CJ Allen

Chicago remained vulnerable in the middle of its defense. That’s why Allen makes the most sense. He’s 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds with a throwback mentality that fits the Bears’ tough-guy personality, according to Pro Football Network.

“C.J. Allen is the consummate old-school linebacker prospect with new-school athletic gifts,” PFN wrote. “He's close to average size overall, but packs a ton of lean mass and contact power within his frame. Allen wasted no time becoming an impact player for Kirby Smart's defense. And (he) was an impact starter in 2024 who helped call signals and get teammates in position.

“Allen's quick ascent as a defensive leader bodes well for his NFL projection. And it's the blend of mental and physical tools that generates allure. He's incredibly rangy and explosive in pursuit. And as a blitzer, he can get depth in coverage and run with RBs, and he can navigate gaps with ease. He reads and reacts without delay, delivers punishing physicality as a block take-on defender, and has all the makings of a stud three-down defender.”

This is the type of player who will give the Bears versatility. That’s something the defense needs to keep pace with a young and very talented offense.

Allen has been a fixture for the Bulldogs and looks ready to take the next step, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Allen had been a mainstay on the Bulldogs' offense for nearly three seasons and emerged as one of the team's biggest leaders on the defensive side of the ball this year,” Christian Kirby wrote. “Not only will the loss of his playmaking abilities have a massive impact (on) Georgia's roster, but his leadership will also be missed.”

Bears should focus on Oregon S Dillion Thieneman

Chicago needs help on the back end, and Thieneman seems like a good player to upgrade the secondary.

In the second round, he’s going to be a great grab for any team, according to Pro Football Network.

“Dillon Thieneman is perhaps the best consolation prize you could ask for if you're unable to acquire Caleb Downs,” PFN wrote. “And in truth, some might prefer Thieneman's value over Downs' later in the early rounds. Thieneman was an immediate impact contributor as a true freshman at Purdue, accruing 106 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 INTs, 2 PBUs, and 2 FFs in that standout season.

“At 6-foot and 207 pounds, Thieneman is one of the most intelligent and versatile defenders on the circuit. He can play single-high, two-high, or roam in the box and crash off the line. He's explosive and fluid in coverage, and tenacious in support.”

Another safety with a good NFL outlook is Pittsburgh’s Kyle Louis. He played linebacker with the Panthers, but can project as an NFL safety, according to Kuiper.

Bears need a DT in round three

If they don’t grab one earlier, Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald could be their best bet if he’s still available. You could even make a case for the Bears getting him in the second round.

He’s 6-3 and 320 pounds and can make an impact in the NFL, according to Pro Football Network.

“A former four-star recruit, McDonald has awesome on-attack explosiveness and raw power capacity,” PFN wrote. “McDonald serves his early-down purpose well as a double magnet and block shedder, and he has the linear explosion and power to cave in step-up space on passing downs, as well as the motor to finish plays.”

Stopping the opposing running game is McDonald’s calling card, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“McDonald has that rare ability to completely erase an offense's interior running game,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “The kind of immovable force that makes offensive coordinators abandon their game plan by the second quarter. There's something beautiful about watching him cave in the A-gaps and leave running backs with nowhere to go but sideways into pursuit. His film shows a defender who doesn't just occupy blockers. He dominates them, controls them, and discards them when he's ready to make the tackle.”