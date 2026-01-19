The Chicago Bears suffered a brutal loss on Sunday night. Chicago lost a heartbreaker against Los Angeles, falling 20-17 in overtime despite a miraculous touchdown pass to force extra minutes. The future is bright for the Bears, but that is little comfort to fans who just got their hearts ripped out at Soldier Field.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson isn't ready to talk about his team's bright future either. Johnson explained that there's no guarantee that this season's momentum will carry over into 2026.

“Next season is next season. I mean, it’s a whole different group, it’s a whole different chapter. We’ll have to write a whole brand new story,” Johnson said after the game, per Bears reporter Chris Emma. “That’s the thing about this – you put in all this work, you sacrifice and you trust the guys around you. … I wish I could say this is momentum from Year 1 (and) we’ll take it – it doesn’t work that way. It doesn’t work that way. And honestly, I don’t even want to talk about next year yet.”

Johnson should be pleased with his first year as an NFL head coach. The former Lions offensive coordinator immediately turned the Bears around, winning an NFC North division title during his inaugural season.

Chicago also pulled off a huge comeback victory last week against Green Bay. That iconic victory will be remembered for a long time as it rekindled the fierce rivalry between the Bears and Packers.

Unfortunately, Sunday's game may be remembered for the many mistakes that Chicago made along the way.

Johnson went for it on fourth down six times against the Rams. The Bears did okay, converting three of those attempts. But going for it was questionable in a few spots where the Bears could have attempted a field goal instead.

QB Caleb William also struggled at time against the Rams. He threw three interceptions, including a crusher in overtime that prevented Chicago from attempting a game-winning field goal.

Ultimately, the future is bright for the Bears for the first time in more than a decade. That is great news for the franchise.

But Bears fans everywhere will need some time to digest Sunday's loss before thinking about the future.