Hall of Fame defensive tackle Steve McMichael of the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears has been admitted to a Chicago emergency room as a result of suspected pneumonia. McMichael has been battling ALS for the last three years, and the former star player's family has asked his fans and other supporters to pray for the 66-year-old.

This was just sent to me by Steve McMichael’s longtime publicist. Praying for Mongo’s comfort. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/86gvQ4RqmM — Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) February 15, 2024 Expand Tweet

“We are asking for prayers for Steve McMichael. He is going to the Emergency Room now with suspected pneumonia. We will inform you as we have more updates. Thank you. The McMichael Family. Team Mongo.”

McMichael was elected to the Hall of Fame last week and his wife, Misty, went to Las Vegas to represent him as the Class of 2024 was announced. He was part of this year's Seniors category finalists..

McMichael was perhaps the most colorful member of Chicago's famous championship team. He combined with Dan Hampton, Mike Singletary, Richard Dent and Wilber Marshall to form the heart of a marauding defense that is considered to be among the best ever to play in the NFL.

Glory years with Bears

After a stellar college career at Texas, Steve McMichael was selected in the third round of the 1980 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He played one year with the Pats before he was cut, and he was picked up by the Bears. After learning defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan's system for a couple of years, McMichael became a full-time starter in 1983 and a full-fledged star.

He played in the middle of the Bears defensive line for 13 years before playing his final season with the Green Bay Packers in 1994. Steve McMichael was a two-time All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowl players. McMichael registered 10 or more sacks three times in his career, with a high of 11.5 in in 1988.