Every now and then, one player emerges from the NFL Draft cycle whose physical gifts and on-field résumé combine to create something close to a must-pick scenario. In the 2026 NFL Draft, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles may be that player. For the Tennessee Titans, the timing could not be more perfect.

Styles’ performance at the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis was nothing short of electrifying. He delivered an athletic showcase that instantly reshaped the top of draft boards across the league. His 43.5-inch vertical jump was the highest recorded by any player 6-foot-4 or taller in more than two decades. He followed that up with an 11-foot-2 broad jump that led all participants. Styles then capped the evening with a blazing 4.46-second 40-yard dash, which tied for the fastest time among linebackers.

For Tennessee, Styles suddenly looks like more than just a great prospect. He looks like the kind of defensive cornerstone capable of transforming the identity of a struggling roster.

Heartbreak in Nashville

To understand why Styles makes so much sense for Tennessee, it helps to examine the franchise’s recent trajectory.

The 2025 Titans season was, by almost every meaningful measure, a disaster. Tennessee finished 3-14 for the second consecutive year. From 2022 through 2025, the Titans compiled a combined record of 19-49. That's the worst four-year stretch in franchise history since the team adopted the Titans name.

The offense was particularly ineffective, ranking 30th in the league with just 16.7 points per game. The defense fared little better. It surrendered 28.1 points per contest. Head coach Brian Callahan was dismissed after a 1-5 start, with interim coach Mike McCoy unable to halt the downward spiral.

Quarterback Cam Ward, who was the first overall pick in the 2025 draft, showed flashes of promise. However, the roster surrounding him was simply too thin to compete consistently. The Titans were just fundamentally broken. That reality forced the organization to reset its direction.

Flush with resources

Now, the Titans enter the 2026 offseason in an enviable position. Tennessee is projected to hold roughly $94.8 million in available cap space. That financial flexibility provides the front office with an opportunity to aggressively reshape the roster through free agency.

Additional space could also be created if the team moves on from several underperforming contracts. Releasing wide receiver Calvin Ridley could save nearly $14 million. Meanwhile moving on from cornerback L’Jarius Sneed would clear roughly $12 million more. Tennessee also holds the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That's a valuable position that offers the chance to add a foundational talent.

The roster, however, remains riddled with holes. Linebacker and cornerback are particularly pressing needs on a defense that lacks both playmaking ability and athletic range.

Under new head coach Robert Saleh, Tennessee is attempting to establish a new identity built around defensive speed, versatility, and disruption. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will focus on developing Ward. The early imprint of Saleh’s influence, though, will almost certainly come on the defensive side of the ball. That is precisely where Sonny Styles enters the conversation.

Dominant at Ohio State

Long before the Combine, Styles had already established himself as one of college football’s most complete defensive players. During the 2025 season at Ohio State, Styles served as the emotional leader of a dominant Buckeyes defense. He finished the season with 82 tackles, along with 6.5 tackles for loss, an interception, three pass breakups, and four quarterback hurries.

What makes Styles’ development even more impressive is his positional journey. He began his career at Ohio State as a safety before transitioning to linebacker ahead of the 2024 season. Rather than struggling with the adjustment, he thrived and became one of the most versatile defenders in the country. At just 21 years old, Styles continues to evolve as a player with enormous upside.

Historic combine performance

If the 2025 season established Styles as a first-round prospect, the 2026 NFL Combine elevated him into rare territory. His combination of size, explosiveness, and speed produced one of the most remarkable athletic profiles seen at the linebacker position in years. According to NFL Research, Styles became the only player since 2003 to record a sub-4.5 40-yard dash, a vertical jump above 40 inches, and a broad jump exceeding 11 feet while weighing more than 230 pounds.

His unofficial Relative Athletic Score of 9.99 out of 10 ranks among the most impressive linebacker testing profiles ever recorded. Those numbers naturally invite comparisons to some of the league’s most dynamic athletes. Analysts have pointed to players such as Kyle Hamilton and even Calvin Johnson when discussing the rare movement skills Styles displayed in Indianapolis.

Of course, those comparisons are lofty. Still, they underscore the simple reality that players with Styles’ physical tools do not appear very often.

Fitting perfectly in Tennessee

The most compelling reason for Tennessee to consider Styles at No. 4 overall lies in how seamlessly his skill set aligns with Robert Saleh’s defensive philosophy. Saleh’s best defenses have historically relied on versatile defenders capable of lining up in multiple positions and disrupting offenses before the snap.

Styles embodies that concept. Because of his background as a safety, he moves fluidly in coverage and reads offensive formations with a defensive back’s instincts. At linebacker, he brings physicality while maintaining the range to chase plays sideline to sideline.

He can rush the passer from the edge or serve as a hybrid linebacker-safety in sub-packages. That flexibility allows defensive coordinators to disguise coverages and create matchup problems for opposing offenses. For Tennessee, those traits address several of the defense’s biggest weaknesses simultaneously.

The Titans lack speed at the second level. They struggle to defend tight ends in space. And aside from defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, the front seven lacks players who consistently disrupt the pocket. Styles has the potential to change all of that.

Obvious choice at No. 4

Draft decisions are rarely simple. Teams must weigh positional value, roster construction, and long-term strategy before turning in their card. Occasionally, though, the board aligns in a way that makes the choice feel almost inevitable.

The Titans have the draft position, the financial flexibility, and a defensive-minded head coach looking for foundational talent. Sonny Styles has the athletic profile, production, and versatility to become a cornerstone defender. When those elements align this clearly, hesitation can become the biggest mistake.

If Tennessee truly wants to redefine its defensive identity under Robert Saleh, the path forward may be straightforward. Make Sonny Styles a Titan.