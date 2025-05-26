Kevin Byard has uncharacteristically played for three teams over the last two seasons. He played his first seven seasons with one team, the Tennessee Titans. However, midseason in 2023, the Titans traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles, and then the Eagles officially released him, freeing him up to sign a two-year $15 million deal with the Chicago Bears.

He recently said that the Bears have not been in talks with him about an extension yet. However, he added that with everything he put into his team in the last year, he'd love an opportunity to stay in Chicago until he decides to retire.

“I put everything, my heart and my soul, into this year, to this team, to this group of guys, and then we revisit those things in the offseason,” Byard said via team transcript. “I would love to be here long term, to finish my career with the Chicago Bears. That's all I'm focused on right now.”

The Titans drafted Byard in the third round in 2016. After playing his college career at Middle Tennessee State, he was a hometown hero. In his second season in Nashville, he made the Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro. He consistently played with the Titans and made his second Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 2021.

Byard lost a step with the Eagles and the Bears, but he remains a solid piece for any team needing help in the defensive backfield. He would be great for experience for a young Bears team desperate to take that next step.

Bears' interest in re-signing Byard is unclear

With Byard saying he wants to stay in Chicago, will the Bears return the favor? Chicago has been handing out deals left and right this offseason, highlighted by T.J. Edwards and Grady Jarrett on defense and Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney on offense. A long-term deal might be out of the cards for Byard due to his age and where he is in his career.

A deal is not at the forefront of his mind right now. And he is approaching this season with a positive mindset and is focused on how he can help the Bears for this upcoming season.