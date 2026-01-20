Star pass rusher Maxx Crosby is a fantastic talent being wasted on a team like the Las Vegas Raiders, as further evidenced by the team winning just three games in the 2025 NFL season and missing the playoffs. On that note, his name has found its way in NFL trade rumors of late, with some mentioning him as a potential offseason target by the Chicago Bears.

There's nothing wrong with wishing for the Bears to acquire Crosby via a trade, but it is going to be easier said than done.

One NFL insider, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, pumped the brakes a little bit when asked about the possibility of Crosby being on the Bears' roster in the 2026 campaign, but also did not completely shut the door on it, even borrowing a line from NBA legend Kevin Garnett's iconic interview after the 2008 NBA Finals.

Article Continues Below

“There's so many things that need to happen to make it work. So I'm not giving you a great answer, but to quote the philosopher Kevin Garnett, anything is possible,” Fishbain said about the idea of Crosby going to the Bears via a trade (h/t 670 The Score).

Chicago got knocked out of the postseason after losing Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, but the Bears can't look at their 2025 campaign and think that it was a failure, having gained incredible momentum for the franchise and restoring belief in the team's ability to not just make the playoffs but win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

A trade for someone like Crosby will surely make them an even bigger threat to the rest of the league.