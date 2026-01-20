Jaquan Brisker had a clear message about the Chicago Bears' long-term security at quarterback with Caleb Williams leading the offense.

Brisker completed the fourth season of his NFL career with the Bears. After an injury-riddled campaign in 2024, the defender bounced back with strong performances in the 2025 season. He racked up 93 tackles, eight pass deflections, three quarterback hits, and one interception.

Brisker completed the final year of his rookie contract as he will be a free agent in the upcoming offseason. Answering questions from media on Monday, a reporter asked about the team's quarterback situation moving forward after getting positive results in 2025. Brisker made his response to that question very clear, showing his support for Williams.

“They have a quarterback here in Chicago,” Brisker said.

“They have a quarterback here in Chicago.” Bears Safety Jaquan Brisker is ready to move on. pic.twitter.com/chdCIIaUYF — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) January 19, 2026

What's next for Caleb Williams, Bears

Article Continues Below

Having been teammates with Caleb Williams for two seasons, it's clear to Jaquan Brisker that the Bears' offense is in good hands with the quarterback leading the way.

Williams showcased incredible improvement from his rookie campaign to his sophomore year, especially with Ben Johnson as his head coach. In 2024, he completed 351 passes for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. This past season saw him complete 330 throws for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Bears also significantly improved around Williams. The quarterback led the league in sacks after absorbing 68 for a loss of 466 total yards as a rookie. Those numbers went down to 26 sacks for a total loss of 165 yards in 2025, showing Johnson's impact on the offense.

Chicago enjoyed an incredible campaign, going from 5-12 in 2024 to 11-6 this year. They beat the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. They will look forward to building on their progress with big expectations for the 2026 season and beyond.