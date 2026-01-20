The Chicago Bears had a remarkable season in 2025, rising from last place in the NFC North to a first-place finish that saw them earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

After winning the division title that saw them feature multiple come-from-behind victories, the Bears earned a dramatic comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. The Bears trailed 21-3 at halftime in that game, but Caleb Williams turned his first half difficulties around and lit up the Packers in the 4th quarter to earn a 31-27 triumph.

Williams nearly pulled off another miracle finish in the divisional playoffs against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams when he threw a 4th-down TD pass to tight end Cole Kmet with 18 seconds remaining. That 14-yard TD pass was actually a 40-plus yard throw because Williams retreated 25 yards before he heaved a balloon-like throw that settled in Kmet's arms.

The Bears had a chance to win in overtime, but a miscommunication between Williams and top receiver D.J. Moore resulted in an interception. The Rams took advantage and went down the field and won the game with a field goal in the extra session.

While the finish was a disappointment, the Bears appear to be on the right track thanks to Williams and head coach Ben Johnson at the helm. The Bears also had a much-improved offensive line, a solid crew of wide receivers and one of the top running attacks in the league.

One of the things that the Bears did not have was an excellent defense. That unit had some moments and excelled at forcing turnovers — league-leading 33 takeaways — but the Bears gave up 24.4 points per game and that ranked 23rd in the league.

Trading for Joey Porter Jr. would be a key addition to the secondary

The Bears will need to make multiple moves in free agency and the 2026 Draft, but they should also trade for Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Porter had 52 tackles, 14 passes defensed and 1 interception this season. He just completed his 3rd year in Pittsburgh and he has been a solid cover man in each season. He has also demonstrated that he is a solid tackler.

Porter is also under contract for the 2026 season. He is scheduled to earn $3.96 million in the upcoming season and he would be an excellent fit for the Bears.

The Bears need Porter because they are likely to have several holes that they will have to fill in the secondary. Safety Kevin Byard was a first-team All-Pro as he led the NFL in picks with 7. He will be a free agent, and he will have the opportunity to go to the highest bidder. The Bears will certainly get some consideration, but they don't have the cap space to make him the kind of lucrative offer that other teams will have. Overthecap.com estimates that 21 other teams will have more cap space than the Bears.

Byard is not the only other defensive back who will have a free agent opportunity. So will safety Jaquan Brisker, nickel back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the remarkable Nahshon Wright. He had 5 interceptions this season and 3 fumble recoveries.

Ryan Poles knows that there is no standing pat in the NFL

The Bears could lose each of those players from a defense that gave up too many yards and points. They will be forced to rebuild that secondary through the draft, but they might not have the cap room to make the key moves in free agency that general manager Ryan Poles would prefer to make.

There are many reasons that the Bears are heading in the right direction, and the two biggest are the presence of Williams at quarterback and Johnson on the sidelines. However, the NFL presents and ever-changing landscape and teams like the Bears regularly climb the ladder and then fall back to earth if the correct moves are not made on a consistent basis.

In addition to the free agents that the Bears could lose in the secondary, Poles has to look at his roster and make judgment calls on which players will rise and which players will fall. These moves must be made in the draft, especially when teams don't have significant cap space on their side.

One of the more difficult calls Poles will have to make concerns defensive end Montez Sweat. He led the Bears with 10.0 sacks and 13 tackles for loss, and he also contributed 3 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. Sweat came on after a very slow start in the first 6 games of the season. He will also turn 30 at the start of the season, and it's fair to question if he will be able to repeat his success next season.

Poles must answer this question and others like it, but making a trade with the Steelers for Porter would be a step in the right direction for the upcoming season.