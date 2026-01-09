The worst team in the NFL this year was the Las Vegas Raiders. They finished with a 3-14 record and, due to tiebreakers, ended up with the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. They fired Pete Carroll and are going with a clean slate for next season. Part of that clean slate might also be trading away Maxx Crosby, who they shut down, and it angered him.

Anonymous NFL executives around the league believe that Crosby is done in Las Vegas. ESPN's Kalyn Kahler and Ryan McFadden reported that the belief is that Crosby is done with the Raiders after being held out over the final two games, in a decision that clearly angered him.

“Teams have been interested in trading for Crosby multiple times throughout his Raiders career, but Crosby has always wanted to stay a Raider,” Kahler and McFadden reported. “But now he's staring at the reality of his sixth Raiders head coach. A personnel executive for another club said that he thinks that this time Crosby, ‘a pretty principled dude,' is done in Vegas.”

Crosby has been a steadying force for the Raiders despite the turmoil around him. He has played for five coaches across seven seasons in the NFL. Each new head coach has leaned on Crosby to be the team's voice and set the culture. He's been asked to be, in Carroll's lingo, the “tip of the spear,” the definitive player leader.

The slight for Crosby was that he had poured so much into the organization, and he hated how they reacted when the top pick was in sight.

This season, Crosby finished with 73 total tackles, 45 solos, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception, and that was without him playing the final two games.