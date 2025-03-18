Ahead of Caleb Williams' second season, the Chicago Bears' offense nearly looked significantly different than it currently does. While the team made significant additions to its offensive line, the skill players are essentially the same as they were a year ago. However, general manager Ryan Poles nearly made a sizable splash in free agency.

Before re-signing backup Travis Homer, the Bears nearly poached veteran running back Kareem Hunt from the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Hunt was nearly persuaded by a potential reunion with Eric Bienemy, who is currently Chicago's running backs coach.

“Another option for Hunt before he signed with the Chiefs — the Bears, whose running back coach, Eric Bienemy, spent two seasons with Hunt in Kansas City,” Fowler posted on X. “Chicago ended up bringing back Travis Homer, as Adam Schefter reported.”

Hunt is coming off a resurgent 2024 season that saw him return to the Chiefs after a five-year run with the Cleveland Browns. Though he averaged just 3.6 yards per carry, Hunt took over the starting running back job late in the year and racked up 728 rushing yards, his most since the 2020 season.

Instead of Hunt, the Bears retained Homer on a $2 million extension. He figures to compete with Roschon Johnson for backup carries behind D'Andre Swift, who led the team with 959 rushing yards in 2024.

Bears' offensive outlook entering 2025

While unable to add Kareem Hunt, the Bears will debut a revamped offensive line in 2025. After being one of the worst blocking units in 2024, Chicago invested in Williams' protection by adding Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman in free agency.

The additions will hopefully address the offense's biggest concern. Williams' up-and-down rookie season was marred by the Bears' hapless offensive line that allowed him to be sacked a league-high 68 times. Many criticized Williams' inability to get rid of the ball, but no young talent can develop in a pocket that is constantly collapsing.

The Bears rightfully invested in their offensive line but, in doing so, were unable to add much to their skill position groups. The only notable acquisition was wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who tallied 506 receiving yards with the Washington Commanders in 2024. Other than Zaccheaus, Chicago will enter training camp with mostly the same talent to work with.

However, the biggest move the team made to aid Williams' development will be seen on the sidelines. Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will make his head coaching debut in 2025 after years of teasing the move. His addition will be a significant coaching improvement from the dysfunction Williams had to deal with during the end of the Matt Eberflus era.