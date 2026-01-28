The Chicago Bears went from forgotten to feared and suddenly fragile again. For the first time in years, Chicago wasn't clinging to hope in 2025. Instead, the Bears were commanding belief. Soldier Field became a pressure cooker again, the NFC North ran through Chicago, and Caleb Williams turned late-game chaos into a weekly art form. The way the season ended, though, mattered just as much as how it began. One overtime interception, one walk-off kick, and a fairytale run ended in silence.

Now comes the dangerous part of success: deciding who won't walk. The Bears need to protect the pillars that turned a rebuild into a contender.

Season recap

The 2025 Bears authored one of the most attention-grabbing turnarounds in recent NFL memory. Under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, Chicago surged to an 11-6 record and captured its first NFC North crown since 2018. The identity was unmistakable: relentless resilience. Seven wins when trailing in the final two minutes rewrote the league record book and even earned the nickname “Cardiac Bears.”

Williams was the engine. He shattered the franchise single-season passing record with 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns. He routinely turned broken plays into belief-fueled miracles. Defensively, Chicago was just as dangerous. The Bears led the NFL in takeaways (33) and turnover margin. They created short fields and momentum swings that defined their season. Veterans like Kevin Byard III brought structure. Meanwhile, emerging contributors across the roster elevated the unit into one of the league’s most opportunistic groups.

Clear endings

That momentum carried into the postseason, where Chicago finally exorcised a long-standing demon. The 31-27 Wild Card victory over Green Bay, which was its first playoff win in 15 years, felt like a coronation. Soldier Field was alive again.

Then came the crash. In the Divisional Round against the Rams, Chicago delivered a defensive masterclass. They held the NFL’s top-scoring offense to a season-low. Williams delivered a moment that will live forever: a 50-yard, off-platform strike to Cole Kmet with 18 seconds left to force overtime. Of course, football doesn’t reward mythology alone. A rare coverage lapse, a diving interception by Kam Curl, and the Rams walked off with a 42-yard field goal. The Bears’ season ended 20-17. They were painfully close and unmistakably unfinished.

Offseason needs

The Bears enter the offseason with glaring pressure points. The secondary is the most urgent concern. With Byard, Jaquan Brisker, and multiple contributors headed toward free agency, Chicago risks losing the very group that fueled its takeaway dominance.

The defensive line also needs a true disruptor who can win without schematic help. Meanwhile, the offensive tackle position must be stabilized long-term to protect Williams’ blindside. Linebacker depth is also critical, especially with TJ Edwards rehabbing a significant leg injury. All of that makes re-signing the right veterans non-negotiable.

S Kevin Byard III

Key stats: NFL-leading 7 interceptions, Pro Bowl starter, defensive captain

First, Byard was truly transformative. Playing nearly every defensive snap, he served as the traffic controller for a complex, pressure-heavy scheme. His seven interceptions were often momentum shifters, not stat-padding plays. These directly contributed to Chicago’s record-setting comeback wins.

The Bears’ safety room is on the verge of collapse this offseason. Losing Byard would mean losing the defensive brain trust. For a young contending team, having a veteran who disguises coverages, anticipates quarterbacks, and calms chaos is priceless. Byard is the glue holding the back end together.

CB Nahshon Wright

Key stats: 5 interceptions, NFL-leading 8 total takeaways, Pro Bowl selection

Next, Wright’s 2025 season wasn’t just a breakout but a declaration. Sure, Jaylon Johnson erased one side of the field. However, Wright turned the other into a turnover factory. His length and physicality destroyed timing routes. His ball skills consistently flipped games.

Takeaways are Chicago’s defensive currency. Wright has an instinctive feel for stripping the ball and attacking throws that can’t be taught. He is also entering his prime. Letting him walk would undermine the very identity that carried the Bears to 11 wins.

OL Braxton Jones

Key stats: 17 starts, anchored a 3,900-yard passing offense

Lastly, Braxton Jones won’t trend on social media. That said, his value is obvious inside Halas Hall. He gave Williams something every young quarterback needs: trust. Jones’ durability and steady pass protection allowed Williams to extend plays without fear. It enabled the offense’s late-game heroics.

You don’t gamble with the blindside of a franchise quarterback. With backup depth thin and long-term answers uncertain, letting Jones leave would create a dangerous void. Stability up front is the foundation of Williams’ continued ascent.

Sustained relevance

The Bears out to defend their newfound relevance. Re-signing Kevin Byard III, Nahshon Wright, and Braxton Jones isn’t about sentimentality. It’s about preserving the structure that allowed Chicago to arrive ahead of schedule.

The heartbreak against the Rams didn’t expose weakness. Instead, it just revealed proximity. Now the Bears must prove they understand that success isn’t just about who you add next. It’s about who you refuse to lose.