Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud still remembers the 2023 NFL Draft, when the Carolina Panthers made a blockbuster trade to move up and select Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick. Stroud went second to Houston, and the two quarterbacks have been linked in constant comparisons. Now, heading into their third NFL seasons, the conversation around Young is starting to shift.

Young's rookie year was rough, as he finished 2-14 as a starter, while Stroud led the Texans to a division title. However, the 2024 season ended very differently for the Carolina signal-caller. In his final three games, Young posted 10 total touchdowns and zero turnovers, a feat only Drew Brees had accomplished since 2000. That strong finish, combined with the arrival of first-round receiver Tetairoa McMillan, has sparked optimism for a potential breakout in 2025.

This week, the Texans and Panthers held a joint practice, adding another chapter to their shared history. Stroud had nothing but praise for his draft class counterpart.

“I seen a dog come out of him,” Stroud said. “He's a heck of a player, one of the best quarterbacks I've ever seen in my life. I just think he needs some help around him, too. I'm just really proud of that guy.”

Statistically, their early careers tell contrasting stories. Stroud's rookie campaign included 23 touchdown passes against just five interceptions, the best TD-INT ratio in the league, while averaging 273.9 passing yards per game. Only two other quarterbacks in the last 50 years have matched those numbers.

In 2024, however, his production dipped to 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 219.2 yards per game. Young's numbers weren't flashy but showed steady growth, particularly in protecting the football and finishing drives in the red zone.

Saturday's preseason matchup between the Texans and Panthers will give fans another chance to see the top two picks from the 2023 Draft share the field. For Young, it's an opportunity to build chemistry with his new weapons and gain momentum under second-year head coach Dave Canales. For Stroud, leading a Houston team with playoff aspirations is another chance. Either way, their connection — forged on draft night — ensures that every meeting will carry added intrigue.