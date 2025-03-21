As a team that's spent big on their offense heading into 2025, the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line added some much-needed reinforcements in free agency. As an offensive line that must protect their highly paid quarterback, the Bengals signed eight-year veteran Lucas Patrick to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter on X, after spending time with the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints.

“Bengals signed free agent G Lucas Patrick to a one-year contract,” Schefter wrote. “Patrick previously started 64 games for the Packers (2017-21), Bears ('22-23) and Saints ('24).”

Bengals signed free agent G Lucas Patrick to a one-year contract. Patrick previously started 64 games for the Packers (2017-21), Bears ('22-23) and Saints ('24).

Going into 2025, the Bengals' offensive line looks as such:

LT: Orlando Brown Jr.

Orlando Brown Jr. LG: Cordell Volson

Cordell Volson C: Ted Karras

Ted Karras RG: Cody Ford

Cody Ford RT: Amarius Mims

Now, as a versatile interior offensive lineman, Patrick could — in theory — play either of the guard spots or center.

Throughout his eight-year NFL career, Patrick has shown an ability to line up at any of the interior spots and produce well. In fact, he's even lined up on the outside as a left tackle a time or two — or three.

Lucas Patrick snaps by position (2017-2024)

LT: 3 snaps

3 snaps LG: 1,087 snaps

1,087 snaps C: 2,009 snaps

2,009 snaps RG: 1,372 snaps

1,372 snaps RT: 0 snaps

So, as a Swiss army knife in the middle of the field for the Packers, Bears, and Saints, Patrick offers versatility to an offensive line that might not have all five positions completely ironed out.

Since the Bengals just re-signed Cody Ford, it's less likely that Patrick lines up as the right guard much. However, with Cordell Volson's tough 2024 season, Patrick could come in and give an immediate upgrade to the left guard spot, a position the former Bears guard has played for over 1,000 snaps.

While left guard is his least-played position on the line, he's spent approximately a quarter of his career lined up to the left of the center.

So, while the Bengals continue working on an extension for Trey Hendrickson, they shored up the offensive line, keeping their $275 million quarterback healthy.

Now, will Lucas Patrick be the reason Cincy makes a playoff run in the 2025-26 NFL season? It'd be unlikely for him to be the sole reason, but clearly, the Bengals believes he's good enough to sign him to a one-year contract in free agency.