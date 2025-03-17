Countless terms have been used to characterize Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson's contract extension-trade situation, but limbo sums it up best. It’s not difficult to understand why—he’s essentially left in a holding pattern as the Bengals work to finalized contract extensions for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Hendrickson has been engaged in negotiations for a new contract.

Hendrickson has been pushing for an extension since last offseason, but both sides have yet to reach an agreement. In response, the Bengals recently granted the four-time Pro Bowler permission to explore trade options. However, Hendrickson has been vocal about his desire to remain in Cincinnati.

It's no surprise that Hendrickson wants his raise now rather than waiting until next offseason.

Bengals fans have every reason to be frustrated, as the team appears willing to invest heavily in a No. 2 wide receiver while hesitating to extend a star edge rusher crucial to revitalizing the defense. Earlier reports indicated that Hendrickson's trade market had largely dried up, with potential suitors moving in different directions. Cincinnati's asking price remains steep, and at 30 years old, Hendrickson is already at his peak, making a long-term, high-priced deal a tough sell for most teams.

The Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson conundrum

According to Fowler and Adam Schefter, the combined contracts for Chase and Higgins could exceed $70 million per year, making it difficult for the Bengals to pay Hendrickson at a top pass-rusher level.

The 2024 All-Pro remains under contract through 2025, with a $15.8 million base salary next season—a significant bargain considering his production. Hendrickson has tallied 57 sacks over four seasons in Cincinnati, and Spotrac estimates his market value at $31.5 million per year.

The Bengals have officially secured their star wide receiver duo for the long haul, locking in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with lucrative contract extensions.

Higgins secured a four-year, $115 million extension that keeps him in Cincinnati through 2028. Meanwhile, Chase inked a historic four-year, $161 million deal, setting a new benchmark as the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. His contract features $112 million guaranteed and an annual average of $40.25 million.

There’s still a chance the Bengals and Hendrickson’s camp can strike a deal that benefits both sides. Regardless, any movement on Hendrickson’s situation will likely have to wait until Cincinnati finalizes those extensions.

With Chase and Higgins finalizing their extensions, Hendrickson's future with the Bengals would become much clearer. As Fowler pointed out, it’s difficult to imagine Cincinnati committing top-tier salaries to Chase, Higgins, Hendrickson, and Joe Burrow while still maintaining a championship-caliber roster.

At this point, the Bengals' choices seem to be either letting Hendrickson finish his contract and walk in free agency or trading him before the season.