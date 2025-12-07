The Cincinnati Bengals finally have some hope after Thanksgiving's big win. Cincinnati got QB Joe Burrow back from injury and he immediately played a great game against Baltimore. Now the Bengals are hopeful that Burrow can do the same against the Bills in Week 14. Unfortunately, Cincinnati will be without one of its young wide receivers for Sunday's big game.

The Bengals have suspended wide receiver Jermaine Burton for Sunday's contest against the Bills, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He will be listed as inactive for the game.

Burton's suspension will cost him a game check worth $59,320.88 according to Pelissero.

Cincinnati drafted Burton in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He did not have a big role during his rookie season. Burton only managed four receptions for 107 yards on 14 targets in 2024.

The second-year wide receiver's NFL career has already been marred by plenty of off-field issues. He was a healthy scratch in multiple games last year after missing various practices and team walkthroughs.

Burton also had some domestic problems pop up late in the 2024 season where he allegedly choked a woman.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and Burton has yet to play a snap for the Bengals. Even during absences for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins where Cincinnati needed someone else to step up.

It is fair to question whether Burton's tenure with the Bengals is in serious question. He's been more of a distraction than anything during his short time in Cincinnati and the organization won't put up with his antics forever.

The silver lining is that Burton has not been a factor all season. That means the Bengals are already used to suiting up without Burton.

Cincinnati will need all hands on deck for Week 14 as one more loss should end their playoff hopes.

Bengals at Bills kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.