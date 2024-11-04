As the Cincinnati Bengals took down the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 in Week 9, wide receiver Jermaine Burton was on the sidelines. However, head coach Zac Taylor doesn't expect that to be the norm moving forward.

Burton was a healthy scratch for missing Saturday's walkthrough. Taylor said that he was a big part of the gameplan, but Burton didn't handle himself right to end the week. Still, the head coach is expecting better days from the wide receiver. Furthermore, Burton isn't expected to face any more punishment, via Paul Dehner Jr of The Athletic.

“We have to handle all our business in the right way,” Taylor said.

The Bengals selected Burton with pick No. 80 in the 2024 NFL Draft. Since joining the team, he has caught two passes for 88 yards. He may have two big gains, but Burton has yet to be fully integrated into the offense.

There would've been no better time for him to be in Week 9, with Tee Higgins battling a quad injury. However, his off the field actions cost him that opportunity. Taylor showed he meant business and actually levied a punishment. But he's hoping it's more motivational rather than strictly sending Burton to the dog house.

Even with Higgins and Burton out, the Bengals found a way to dominate on Sunday. Joe Burrow completed 27-of-39 passes for 251 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. Four different players found the end zone, including tight end Mike Gesicki twice. The win moved Cincinnati to 4-5 on the season.

They'll now having a quick turnaround to face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. A win would go a long way to getting the Bengals back towards the top of the AFC North hunt. With or without Higgins, Cincinnati is going to need as many playmakers as possible.

Despite his gaffe entering Week 9, Zac Taylor is expecting Jermaine Burton to be one of them moving forward.

