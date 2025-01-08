A stunning story involving Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been release in which he allegedly threatened a 19-year-old woman he was dating, but that she apparently refused to press charges against him.

Burton, who wasn't allowed to travel with the rest of his teammates to Pittsburgh for the Bengals' recent matchup against the Steelers, is alleged to have damaged the women's phone, assaulted her, and then threaten suicide, via Cincinnati.com.

“Jermaine Burton on the Bengals just broke into my house,” the woman said on the 911 phone call. “He broke my phone.”

She added, “He's been like pretty abusive. He does a lot of things that I don't tolerate.”

“He was yelling at me in the car and he was screaming at me and saying things,” she said.

She then said Burton was waiting for her when she returned home.

“He wouldn't let me go inside. And he choked me (unintelligible) in the hallway,” she said. “He blocked the door so I couldn't go inside, and when I did go inside, he chased me upstairs. He broke into my house. He broke my phone. This is the second time he's broken my phone in the past month.”

“He broke my phone. He hit me and he left. He said he was going to kill himself. He's a narcissist. He's a manipulator.”

The Bengals have since released a statement, via Cincinnati.com:

“We are aware of information related to Jermaine Burton. We will continue to evaluate as we gather additional details and will have no further comment at this time.”

The Bengals' season is over despite a 9-8 record; they failed to qualify for a postseason berth.

Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton has already run afoul of the organization this season

A 2021 National Champion with Georgia, Burton later transferred to Alabama and struck a female fan in the head as Tennessee Volunteers fans rushed the field after a game.

He was selected by the Bengals 80th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and later picked up his first NFL reception in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. But Burton was benched by the team in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders