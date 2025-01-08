A stunning story involving Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been release in which he allegedly threatened a 19-year-old woman he was dating, but that she apparently refused to press charges against him.

Burton, who wasn't allowed to travel with the rest of his teammates to Pittsburgh for the Bengals' recent matchup against the Steelers, is alleged to have damaged the women's phone, assaulted her, and then threaten suicide, via Cincinnati.com.

“Jermaine Burton on the Bengals just broke into my house,” the woman said on the 911 phone call. “He broke my phone.”

She added, “He's been like pretty abusive. He does a lot of things that I don't tolerate.”

“He was yelling at me in the car and he was screaming at me and saying things,” she said.

She then said Burton was waiting for her when she returned home.

“He wouldn't let me go inside. And he choked me (unintelligible) in the hallway,” she said. “He blocked the door so I couldn't go inside, and when I did go inside, he chased me upstairs. He broke into my house. He broke my phone. This is the second time he's broken my phone in the past month.”

“He broke my phone. He hit me and he left. He said he was going to kill himself. He's a narcissist. He's a manipulator.”

The Bengals have since released a statement, via Cincinnati.com:

Article Continues Below

“We are aware of information related to Jermaine Burton. We will continue to evaluate as we gather additional details and will have no further comment at this time.”

The Bengals' season is over despite a 9-8 record; they failed to qualify for a postseason berth.

Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton has already run afoul of the organization this season 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at Paycor Stadium.
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

A 2021 National Champion with Georgia, Burton later transferred to Alabama and struck a female fan in the head as Tennessee Volunteers fans rushed the field after a game.

He was selected by the Bengals 80th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and later picked up his first NFL reception in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. But Burton was benched by the team in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders

More Cincinnati Bengals News
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The Colts won 41-14.
Bengals make flurry of roster moves ahead of Week 1Jackson Stone ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches from the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The Colts won 41-14.
Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson breaks silence on ‘compromise’ ending contract disputeZachary Weinberger ·
Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson all beside each other, Explosions in the background
3 Bengals bold predictions for 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) paces behind the line in the second quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
Bengals had never offered Trey Hendrickson 1-year raise during contract disputeJackson Stone ·
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) was up on the sideline during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
Bengals sign veteran Joe Burrow protectorChristopher Hennessy ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in a wild card game at Paycor Stadium.
Bengals rumors: How much a Trey Hendrickson franchise tag would cost after 2025 seasonPreston Byers ·