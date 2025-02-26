The Cincinnati Bengals have some big decisions to make this offseason, and it starts with some of their key players returning to the team. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson all need new contracts, and the organization is confident that they can get something done. There have been talks that the Bengals will franchise tag Higgins once again, and head coach Zac Taylor spoke about the wide receiver at the NFL Combine.

“He’s a great player,” Taylor said. “He’s a big reason why we’ve had the success we’ve had. We want Tee back, and we’re continuing to work through that.”

As good as that may have sounded, it doesn't look like Higgins believed what he said, he went on social media, and posted a cap emoji. In other words, he thinks that Taylor is lying about his statements.

Higgins may think that because there probably hasn't been any communication between him and the Bengals regarding a contract extension. Higgins has been through this before, and it's something he doesn't want to deal with for the second straight season.

Getting Higgins back on the team should be a priority, and hopefully, what the Bengals are saying and their actions match.

Will the Bengals franchise tag Tee Higgins?

There have been talks that the Bengals will franchise Tee Higgins, but at the same time, it looks like it's something that they don't want to do, according to NFL insider James Palmer.

“Right now, the tag, they’d like to not use it, but if they have to and don’t get something done by March 4th, the buzz around the league is that they most likely will use it to extend that time,” Palmer said. “They’re trying to navigate a lot of different contracts, and the thought is they’d like to change that perception.

“They are going to get a deal done with Ja'Marr Chase. It may take a minute, but they’ll get a deal done with Ja'Marr Chase. They’d like to get a deal done with Tee Higgins.”

The Bengals have already been making moves throughout the offseason to open up more cap space, and they're trying to find any way they can re-sign their core players. Ja'Marr Chase will probably have a major contract after the season that he had last year and what he's been able to do since being drafted by the Bengals. His contract could determine what contracts look like for Higgins and Trey Hendrickson, but only time will tell.