The Cincinnati Bengals are once again under the spotlight—this time for all the wrong reasons. Two critical defensive players, Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart, are staging offseason absences that reflect deeper issues in the organization’s approach to NFL contract negotiations.

The Hendrickson contract dispute has escalated, with the veteran edge rusher openly criticizing the Bengals’ lack of communication. After leading the league with 17.5 sacks and earning All-Pro honors in 2024, Hendrickson expected talks for a long-term extension. Instead, there’s been silence from the front office.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report captured the tension well.

“Hendrickson has been vocal about the lack of communication between the Bengals and his camp on a new deal. Defensive end Sam Hubbard has retired. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, rookie first-rounder Shemar Stewart hasn't joined the team because of a dispute over training camp bonuses. Cincinnati isn't in a position to be stubborn with its best pass-rusher, who's coming off an All-Pro campaign.”

On the other side, the Stewart rookie holdout is raising similar concerns. Stewart, the team’s first-round pick, hasn’t signed due to contract fine print regarding injury protection and training camp bonuses. His refusal to practice has left a void on the field just as the Bengals prepare to implement a new defensive scheme.

Both cases are shining a light on longstanding Bengals' front office criticism. Fans and analysts are questioning why a team aiming for contention is allowing key defensive players to sit out over solvable contract issues. This criticism mirrors past disputes with players like Jessie Bates III and DJ Reader.

The Bengals still have time to turn things around. A fair rookie deal for Stewart and a short extension with guaranteed money for Hendrickson could repair both situations. Until then, Cincy risks weakening their 2025 defense and further damaging their reputation.