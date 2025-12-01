The Cincinnati Bengals have a new sense of life with Joe Burrow back from injury, and they were able to get a big win on Thanksgiving against the Baltimore Ravens. Their next challenge will be against the Buffalo Bills, and it would be good if they got Trey Hendrickson back on defense. Unfortunately, it looks unlikely that he will return next week, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

“Trey Hendrickson already doubtful for this weekend against Buffalo, according to Zac Taylor. Says he is mostly working with trainers behind scenes. As for future return, still taking it ‘week to week,'” Dehner wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hendrickson has not played since October 26 against the New York Jets, and the Bengals' defensive line has missed him. At this point, it's uncertain when he'll return back to the field, but it looks like he will not be opting for surgery during the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Hendrickson, listed with a hip injury, is specifically dealing with what used to be called a sports hernia but is now described as a core muscle injury, sources say,” Rapoport wrote. “While placing Hendrickson on injured reserve, which would sideline him a minimum of four games, has been a consideration, the current hope from all parties is to rehab and get back on the field as soon as possible and safely. Surgery following the season is possible, though Hendrickson would like to put that off as long as possible to play.”

At this point, the Bengals will just have to keep a wait-and-see approach when it comes to Hendrickson. If they can get him back before the end of the season, it would be big, especially since they're still alive in the playoff race. As of now, the Bengals will have to try and make things happen with who they have.