Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had the Buffalo Bills just where they wanted them — until they didn't. The Bengals had built a 28-18 lead midway through the 4th quarter when Burrow threw his third touchdown pass of the game. The Bills responded with 3 touchdowns in a span of 4:30 and stole a 39-34 victory over the visitors.

Joe Burrow on the two interceptions: pic.twitter.com/953eAyQ6tL — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Josh Allen started the comeback with a 40-yard touchdown run to key a 4-play, 68-yard drive. The Bills took the lead on the next series as Burrow's pass was intercepted by defensive back Christian Benford and returned 68 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. On the following series, Burrow threw another interception as his pass ended up in the arms of defensive end A.J. Epenesa. Allen was able to pay that takeaway off with a touchdown pass to tight end Jackson Hawes.

The 10-point Bengals lead was turned into an 11-point deficit. Burrow was able to cut into the lead when he threw his 4th touchdown pass of the day, but he knew that the 2 late interceptions were the primary reason for the loss.

Burrow credited the Bills for coming up with the plays, but he was clearly disappointed with his throws. “Great plays by them,” Burrow said. “Great reactions,” Burrow said after the game. “Corner blitz turned into a hot reaction.”

Article Continues Below

Bills, Bengals perform admirably in snow game

The game was played in a snow globe atmosphere in Buffalo, but neither quarterback let the weather conditions cause problems with their performance.

Burrow completed 25 of 36 passes for 284 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Allen completed 22 of 28 passes for 251 yards with 3 TD passes. He also ran 9 times for 78 yards with 1 touchdown — his 40-yard sprint that started Buffalo's winning rally.

The Bills improved their record to 9-4 with the win. They will face the first-place New England Patriots on the road in Week 15. The Bengals fell to 4-9 with the loss.