All eyes were on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Thanksgiving Day as he made his much-awaited return against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Burrow has not played since Week 2 after suffering a turf toe injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals had to activate him before his 21-day window expired on December 1 to make him eligible for the remainder of the campaign.

But it quickly became clear that Burrow didn't have any rust from his long layoff. He even set a season record in just 45 minutes.

“Joe Burrow is the first quarterback this season to throw at least 40 passes in the first three quarters,” noted ESPN's Ben Baby.

With the 28-year-old signal-caller going to work, the Bengals upset the Ravens, 32-14. He went 24-of-46 for 261 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The Bengals are now in desperation mode to squeeze into the playoffs. Burrow's much-needed return should serve as a big boost, although it is presumed that he would have to work on his conditioning.

His mindset, however, is already in the right place.

“Every opportunity that you get to go and all the hard work that you've put in the type of player you are, is something that I try to take advantage of,” said Burrow in a separate report from Baby.

Burrow wanted to return in Week 12 when the Bengals faced the New England Patriots, but the team decided to hold him off a little bit more. Cincinnati lost, 26-20.

Backup quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Jake Browning took turns under center during Burrow's absence.