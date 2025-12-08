The Cincinnati Bengals' already slim hopes of claiming the AFC North crown this season blew away in snowy Orchard Park on Sunday, following a brutal 39-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Making matters worse, one of the team's star players suffered a concerning setback. Tee Higgins is back in concussion protocol, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The sixth-year wide receiver missed Cincy's Thanksgiving victory over the Baltimore Ravens because of the same issue. Recurring concussion-related problems obviously require serious attention. Beyond what the Bengals have invested in Higgins — $115 million contract extension and $40.9 million guaranteed — it is imperative that they prioritize his safety.

Considering that the season is essentially over following the fourth-quarter fiasco in Buffalo, the organization will not be in a hurry to rush the 6-foot-4 playmaker back onto the field. He has 46 receptions for 667 yards and nine touchdowns through 12 games. When healthy, Higgins remains a dangerous red-zone weapon who beautifully compliments All-Pro Ja'Marr Chase. Joe Burrow and the Bengals covet him for that very reason, but a high injury risk continues to accompany the 26-year-old.

Higgins missed five games in each of the previous two campaigns and could be in jeopardy of being ruled out for Sunday afternoon's home matchup versus the Ravens. Some individuals, no matter how big and strong, are just vulnerable to injury.

Cincinnati's identity revolves around its offense, as evident by the league-worst 31.8 points and 410.5 yards per game it is allowing this season. If management is going to remain all in on its Burrow-led passing attack, it will need its top pass-catchers to stay on the field.

All that can be done now, though, is making sure Tee Higgins receives the best medical care possible. Hopefully, good news regarding his health will soon follow.